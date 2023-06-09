Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2023: PX, APCX, UBS, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was about 0.2% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.7% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.7% higher.

P10's (PX) Bonaccord Capital Partners said it has signed a strategic partnership with Asia Heritage to provide support to Bonaccord's portfolio companies in implementing capital formation initiatives in Asia. P10 was slipping past 1% recently.

AppTech Payments (APCX) said it entered into strategic partnership and channel partner agreements with Broadnet Technologies, a business messaging tools provider. AppTech Payments was over 1% lower.

UBS Group (UBS) and the Swiss government have signed an agreement to guarantee coverage of up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.98 billion) in losses from its merger with Credit Suisse (CS), according to the government. UBS Group was slightly declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.