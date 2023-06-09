News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2023: PX, APCX, UBS, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

June 09, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was about 0.2% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.7% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.7% higher.

P10's (PX) Bonaccord Capital Partners said it has signed a strategic partnership with Asia Heritage to provide support to Bonaccord's portfolio companies in implementing capital formation initiatives in Asia. P10 was slipping past 1% recently.

AppTech Payments (APCX) said it entered into strategic partnership and channel partner agreements with Broadnet Technologies, a business messaging tools provider. AppTech Payments was over 1% lower.

UBS Group (UBS) and the Swiss government have signed an agreement to guarantee coverage of up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.98 billion) in losses from its merger with Credit Suisse (CS), according to the government. UBS Group was slightly declining recently.

