Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2023: JPM, CS, UBS, V, JLL

June 09, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Financial stocks were little changed in late afternoon trading with both the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) steady.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.3% to $26,431, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 3.745%.

In company news, JPMorgan's (JPM) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon is reportedly sought for a second deposition by lawyers for a woman suing the bank over alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the Financial Times reported. JPMorgan shares were up 0.3%.

Credit Suisse (CS) and a joint venture partner are putting their China securities brokerage business for sale due to the pending UBS (UBS) takeover of Credit Suisse, Reuters reported. Credit Suisse shares rose 1.2%.

Visa (V) is in advanced talks to buy Brazilian fintech Pismo, Bloomberg reported. Visa shares rose 0.3%.

JLL (JLL) was up 0.5% after the company said it arranged a $520 million capitalization to develop Sackett Place and Society Brooklyn, a two-tower, mixed-use property in Brooklyn.

