Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2023: CS, UBS, V, JLL

Financial stocks were little changed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index fractionally lower and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) flat.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.1% to $26,489, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 3.741%.

In company news, Credit Suisse (CS) and a joint venture partner are putting their China securities brokerage business for sale due to the pending UBS (UBS) takeover of Credit Suisse, Reuters reported. Credit Suisse shares rose 0.9%.

Visa (V) is in advanced talks to buy Brazilian fintech Pismo, Bloomberg reported. Visa shares rose 0.3%.

JLL (JLL) was up 0.3% after saying it has arranged a $520 million capitalization to develop Sackett Place and Society Brooklyn, a two-tower, mixed-use property in Brooklyn.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.