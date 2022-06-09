Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2022: XLF, XLRE, WFC, PSFE, FMAO

Financial stocks were sinking deeper in late afternoon trading Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 1.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off by 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising about 0.5%, giving up some of its gains from earlier in the day, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) fell 1%. Bitcoin was about 0.3% lower at $30,125.

In company news, Wells Fargo (WFC) slid more than 3% after The New York Times reported that the Manhattan US attorney's office has opened an investigation into the bank to determine if it violated federal anti-discrimination laws by conducting "sham" interviews of minority candidates.

Paysafe (PSFE) was almost 5% lower after it entered a partnership to offer its payment processing services to APEXX Global's merchant base.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) declined 1% after saying it will join the Russell 3000 Index on June 27.

