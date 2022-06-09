Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2022: XLF, XLF, PAX, PSFE, FMAO

Financial stocks were losing ground in early afternoon trading Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off by 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising about 0.9% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.1%. Bitcoin was fractionally lower at $30,324.

In company news, Patria Investments (PAX) fell more than 1% after striking a deal to buy Brazilian real estate asset manager VBI Real Estate, which has about $5 billion reais ($1 billion) in assets under management.

Paysafe (PSFE) was 3.5% lower after it entered a partnership to offer its payment processing services to APEXX Global's merchant base.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) declined nearly 2% after saying it will join the Russell 3000 Index on June 27.

