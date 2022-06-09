Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2022: PSFE, CM, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.20%, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was 0.76% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was up 0.83%.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares were climbing past 1% after saying it has partnered with APEXX Global to offer its payment processing services to the latter's merchant base.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) said it will sell $800 million of 7.150% limited recourse capital notes series 3 due 2082 through a dealer syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares were slightly lower recently.

Brown & Brown (BRO) said its Brown & Brown Dealer Services unit acquired substantially all assets of Profits Creation, which provides finance and insurance products and sales support to automotive dealers across the southeast US. Brown & Brown shares were marginally advancing recently.

