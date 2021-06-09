Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2021: VCTR,NDAQ,BAP,HCDI,WD

Financial stocks declined in Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 1.4%, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.4% ahead of the market close.

In company news, Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) rose 1.25% after the asset manager Wednesday said it would be sponsoring private placement funds and other vehicles tracking the Nasdaq Crypto Index, a multi-coin cryptocurrency market gauge developed by Nasdaq (NDAQ) and alternative investments company Hashdex, as well as the Nasdaq Bitcoin and the Nasdaq Ethereum price indexes.

Among decliners, Walker & Dunlop (WD) was nearly 1% lower after the closing on the sale of the Indigo Station apartment community in Broward County, Fla., for Ram Realty Advisors.

Credicorp (BAP) fell 6.6% after the financial services company in Peru was hit with a pair of analyst downgrades, with Citicorp lowering its stock rating to sell from neutral and slashing its price target by $51 to $114 a share, while Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp to equal-weight from overweight.

Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) dropped almost 11% after the real estate developer priced a $30 million public offering of 1.2 million shares of 8.0% series A cumulative convertible preferred stock. Each preferred share came with three warrants for common shares exercisable at $5 per share.

