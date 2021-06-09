Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2021: TIGR, WD, SFBS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining by 0.59% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) priced its follow-on public offering of 6.5 million American depositary shares at $24.50 each. UP Fintech was climbing past 2% in recent trading.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) was slightly higher after saying it has closed the sale of the Indigo Station apartment community in Broward County, Florida, on behalf of Ram Realty Advisors to the real estate development and management company Cortland.

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) said it will transfer the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange from the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective June 21. ServisFirst Bancshares was inactive in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.