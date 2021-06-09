Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2021: BAP,HCDI,WD

Financial stocks were declining in Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.6% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Credicorp (BAP) fell 7.1% after the financial services company in Peru was hit with a pair of analyst downgrades, with Citicorp lowering its stock rating to sell from neutral and also slashing its price target by $51 to $114 a share, while Morgan Stanley cutting Credicorp to equal-weight from overweight.

Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) dropped 7.8% after the real estate developer priced a $30 million public offering of 1.2 million shares of 8.0% series A cumulative convertible preferred stock. Investors also received three series of warrants all exercisable at $5 per share.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) was fractionally lower after closing on the sale of the Indigo Station apartment community in Broward County, Fla., for Ram Realty Advisors to a real estate development and management company.

