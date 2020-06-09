Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2020: SRC,ALLY,MGI

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 1.5%.

Among financial companies moving on news, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) slid 10% after the real estate investment trust late Monday priced a $298.8 million public offering of 8 million common shares at $37.35 apiece, representing a 6.5% discount to Monday's closing price. The company also said it plans to sell up to 8 million additional shares through a forward-sale agreement with JP Morgan.

Ally Financial (ALLY) fell 1.7%. The consumer lender Tuesday announced a new partnership with home-services company Authority Brands, marking its launch into the home-improvement loan category. Authority has more than 250 franchises nationwide, consisting of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky Electric and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning outlets.

Among gainers, Moneygram International (MGI) climbed 17% after Tuesday saying digital transactions doubled during May over year-ago levels, rising 100% compared with a 57% year-over-year increase during the first three months of 2020. Traffic for its MoneyGram Online direct-to-consumer channel grew 107% last month, with more than 80% of transactions completed using a mobile device, its said.

