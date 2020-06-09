Financial Sector Update for 06/09/2020: GCAP,SRC,ALLY,MGI

Financial stocks have climbed off their session lows, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was sinking 1.3%.

Among financial companies moving on news, GAIN Capital Holdings (GCAP) was narrowly lower in late trade after the over-the-counter securities exchange said trading volume fell 4.7% during May compared with the prior month, dropping to $179.3 billion. Average daily volume last month slipped 1.2% to $8.6 billion per day while the number of future contracts traded also declined 4.1% month-over-month to 543,683, it said.

Ally Financial (ALLY) fell 2.2%. The consumer lender Tuesday announced a new partnership with home-services company Authority Brands, marking its launch into the home-improvement loan category. Authority has more than 250 franchises nationwide, consisting of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky Electric and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning outlets.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) slid 9% after the real estate investment trust late Monday priced a $298.8 million public offering of 8 million common shares at $37.35 apiece, representing a 6.5% discount to Monday's closing price. The company also said it plans to sell up to 8 million additional shares through a forward-sale agreement with JP Morgan.

Among gainers, Moneygram International (MGI) climbed 11% after Tuesday saying digital transactions doubled during May over year-ago levels, rising 100% compared with a 57% year-over-year increase during the first three months of 2020. Traffic for its MoneyGram Online direct-to-consumer channel grew 107% last month, with more than 80% of transactions completed using a mobile device, it said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.