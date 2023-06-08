Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2023: SOFI, JPM, MS, C, TIO

Financial stocks were falling late Thursday with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each down about 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was rising 0.8% to $26,554, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 7 basis points to 3.714%.

The seasonally adjusted number of initial unemployment claims climbed by 28,000 to 261,000 during the week ended June 3, the Labor Department said. The consensus on Econoday was for an increase to 235,500.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares rose 5.3%. The company is launching a new student loan verification service that will simplify the process of linking matching employer retirement contributions to employee student loan repayments.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) are evaluating their prime broking relationships with Crispin Odey's Odey Asset Management after reports of alleged sexual misconduct and bullying by the hedge fund manager, Reuters reported. JPM shares were 0.1% lower, while Morgan Stanley was up 0.2%.

Citigroup (C) has shut down the global team that provided analysis on foreign exchange markets and cut some jobs, Bloomberg reported. The bank's shares were up 0.3%.

Tingo Group (TIO) said it hired law firm White & Case to conduct an independent review of the allegations in Hindenburg Research's short-seller report. The fintech company's shares fell 6.9%.

