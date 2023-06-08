Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2023: SKWD, CSWC, BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.2% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% higher.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) said late Wednesday that an underwritten offering of about 3.9 million of the company's shares by selling stockholder The Westaim Corp. was priced at $23 per share. The company's stock was up nearly 2% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

Capital Southwest (CSWC) was up 0.6% after it priced overnight a public offering of $62.5 million of 7.75% notes due 2028.

BlackRock (BLK) plans to raise up to $7 billion for its fourth Global Renewable Power Fund, which could invest in clean technologies such as wind, solar, batteries, and grid infrastructure, Reuters reported, citing the asset manager's Global Head of Climate Infrastructure, David Giordano. BlackRock was marginally higher in recent Thursday premarket activity.

