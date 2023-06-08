News & Insights

Banking
SKWD

Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2023: SKWD, CSWC, BLK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

June 08, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.2% lower. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% higher.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) said late Wednesday that an underwritten offering of about 3.9 million of the company's shares by selling stockholder The Westaim Corp. was priced at $23 per share. The company's stock was up nearly 2% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

Capital Southwest (CSWC) was up 0.6% after it priced overnight a public offering of $62.5 million of 7.75% notes due 2028.

BlackRock (BLK) plans to raise up to $7 billion for its fourth Global Renewable Power Fund, which could invest in clean technologies such as wind, solar, batteries, and grid infrastructure, Reuters reported, citing the asset manager's Global Head of Climate Infrastructure, David Giordano. BlackRock was marginally higher in recent Thursday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKWD
CSWC
BLK
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.