Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2023: JPM, MS, C, TIO

Financial stocks were decreasing on Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was decreasing 0.06% to $26,484, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 5 basis points to 3.733%.

In economic news, the seasonally adjusted number of initial unemployment claims climbed by 28,000 to 261,000 during the week ended June 3, the Labor Department said. The consensus on Econoday was for an increase to 235,500.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) are evaluating their prime broking relationships with Crispin Odey's Odey Asset Management after reports of alleged sexual misconduct and bullying by the hedge fund manager, Reuters reported. JPM shares were 0.3% lower, while MS shares were marginally higher.

Citigroup (C) has shut down the global team that provided analysis on foreign exchange markets and cut some analyst jobs there, Bloomberg reported. The bank's shares were up 0.3%.

Tingo Group (TIO) said it hired law firm White & Case to conduct an independent review of the allegations in Hindenburg Research's short-seller report. The fintech company's shares fell nearly 4%.

