Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2022: CS,WTFC,BTBT,BTOG

Financial stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.9%.

Bitcoin was falling 2% to $30,223, reversing an earlier advance, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.7 basis points to 3.029%.

In company news, Credit Suisse (CS) fell 1% after the Swiss banking giant said it was stepping up its cost-savings efforts and warned it expects to report a Q2 net loss due to rising volatility and expanding credit spreads taking a bite out of its investment banking revenues.

Bit Digital (BTBT) fell almost 1% after the cryptocurrency company said it produced 53.4 bitcoins and 27.0 Ethereum during May, down compared with the 76.23 bitcoins and 77.32 Ethereum it mined in April.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC) slid 3% after the bank holding company priced a public offering of 3 million shares at $86 each, or 4.7% under Tuesday's closing price.

Bit Origin (BTOG) rose 6.1% after announcing a lease agreement with data center operator Your Choice 4 CA for 1,000 mining spots with 3 megawatts of mining power in Marion, Indiana. The project is expected to produce around 12.66 bitcoins monthly once all of the crypto miners are working later this month.

