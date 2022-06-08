Banking
Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2022: CS, BYFC, WTFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.85%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was down more than 7% after saying it expects a group-wide loss in Q2, citing volatility in its investment banking unit, and is planning to ramp up its cost-cutting initiatives.

Broadway Financial (BYFC) was more than 6% higher after saying it completed a private placement of $150 million of senior non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series C, to the US Treasury Department pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC) was slipping past 3% after it priced its underwritten public offering of 3 million shares of its common stock at $86 per share, with expected net proceeds of approximately $248.4 million.

