Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2021: SLQT,UBA,UBP,TIGR,CTB

Financial stocks were little changed in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) added 0.6%.

In company news, SelectQuote (SLQT) climbed 9.8% after S&P Dow Jones said the insurance e-commerce company will replace Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index at the start of trading June 10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA, UBP) rose 4% after reporting improved funds from operations for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30, generating FFO of $0.31 per class A share compared with $0.27 per share during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased 5.3% year-over-year to $32.9 million.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) slid 7% after the Chinese financial technology company late Monday announced plans for a public offering of 6.5 million American depositary shares, each representing 15 class A ordinary shares.

