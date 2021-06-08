Banking
SLQT

Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2021: SLQT, CTB, TIGR, HBT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping in Tuesday's premarket trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.39%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 1.3%.

SelectQuote (SLQT) was gaining over 12% in value after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company will replace Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 from June 10.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was down more than 6% after saying it intends to offer 6.5 million American depositary shares, each representing 15 class A ordinary shares of the company.

HBT Financial (HBT) was unchanged after announcing that it has agreed to acquire NXT Bancorp., giving the former a footprint in Iowa. NXT shareholders will receive 67.6783 shares of HBT common stock and $400 in cash for each share of common stock of NXT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLQT CTB TIGR HBT XLF

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Can digital and traditional banking co-exist?

    Can digital and traditional banking co-exist? Forbes Advisor Consumer Banking Expert Mitch Strohm joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    5 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular