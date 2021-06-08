Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2021: SLQT, CTB, TIGR, HBT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping in Tuesday's premarket trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.39%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 1.3%.

SelectQuote (SLQT) was gaining over 12% in value after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company will replace Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 from June 10.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was down more than 6% after saying it intends to offer 6.5 million American depositary shares, each representing 15 class A ordinary shares of the company.

HBT Financial (HBT) was unchanged after announcing that it has agreed to acquire NXT Bancorp., giving the former a footprint in Iowa. NXT shareholders will receive 67.6783 shares of HBT common stock and $400 in cash for each share of common stock of NXT.

