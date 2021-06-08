Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2021: FBK,SLQT,UBA,UBP,TIGR,CTB

Financial stocks were ending little changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was adding 0.6%.

In company news, FB Financial (FBK) fell 4.6% after the bank holding company priced a secondary offering of 2.5 million common shares previously owned by board vice chairman James Ayers, who still holds about 23.5% of the company's outstanding stock, including shares indirectly held through Ayers Asset Management.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) slid 6.4% after the Chinese financial technology company late announced plans for a public offering of 6.5 million American depositary shares, each representing 15 class A ordinary shares.

To the upside, Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA,UBP) rose 3.8% after reporting improved funds from operations for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30, generating FFO of $0.31 per class A share compared with $0.27 per share during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased 5.3% year-over-year to $32.9 million.

SelectQuote (SLQT) climbed more than 11% after S&P Dow Jones said the insurance e-commerce company will replace Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index at the start of trading June 10.

