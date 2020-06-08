Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2020: LAND,RHP,EFC,AJG

Financial stocks continued to advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was climbing 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead just 0.2%.

In company news, Gladstone Land (LAND) was nearly 3% higher in late trade after Monday announcing its $14.2 million purchase of 554 acres of planted pecan trees plus another 36 acres of adjacent farmland in Kern County, Calif. As part of the acquisition, Gladstone also signed a 15-year, triple-net leaseback agreement with the seller.

Raymond James Lifts Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) jumped out to a more than 12% gain after Raymond James increased its price target for the real estate investment trust by $8 to $40 a share and reiterated its outperform rating for the stock.

Ellington Financial (EFC) rose 10% after the mortgage lender declared a 12.5% increase in its monthly dividend to $0.09 per share and also said it has completed a $259.3 million securitization of non-qualified residential mortgage loans. Most of the awards were acquired from LendSure Mortgage, an originator that Ellington has a strategic equity investment.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) climbed 1% after the insurance broker Monday announced its purchase of privately held Cres Insurance Services, which specializes in errors & omissions coverage and risk management services to real estate firms. Financial terms were not disclosed.

