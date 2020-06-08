Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2020: EFC, QFIN, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were advancing pre-bell Monday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 6% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 6%.

Ellington Financial (EFC) was climbing past 6% after saying its board has approved a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, an increase from the previous month's payout of $0.08 per share.

360 Finance (QFIN) was up more than 1% after announcing that one of its affiliates, 360 Group, has acquired a 30% stake in Kincheng Bank of Tianjin.

Malaysia's new government would reject $3 billion in settlement from Goldman Sachs (GS) over the 1MDB scandal, if the bank offers the amount as compensation, Reuters reported, citing Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz. Goldman Sachs was 1% higher in recent premarket activity.

