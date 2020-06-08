Banking
EFC

Financial Sector Update for 06/08/2020: EFC, QFIN, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial firms were advancing pre-bell Monday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 6% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 6%.

Ellington Financial (EFC) was climbing past 6% after saying its board has approved a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, an increase from the previous month's payout of $0.08 per share.

360 Finance (QFIN) was up more than 1% after announcing that one of its affiliates, 360 Group, has acquired a 30% stake in Kincheng Bank of Tianjin.

Malaysia's new government would reject $3 billion in settlement from Goldman Sachs (GS) over the 1MDB scandal, if the bank offers the amount as compensation, Reuters reported, citing Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz. Goldman Sachs was 1% higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EFC QFIN GS XLF FAS

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular