Financial Sector Update for 06/07/2023: GS, BCS, MARA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

June 07, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) climbing by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.6% higher and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.4%.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) is preparing a desk in Tokyo to begin trading Japanese power derivatives, multiple media outlets reported, citing unnamed sources. Goldman Sachs Group was almost 1% higher.

Barclays (BCS) is considering different options for its worldwide payments business, including expansion and mergers, Reuters reported, citing two sources. Barclays was declining 0.6%.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) said it has appointed Salman Khan as chief financial officer. Marathon Digital was recently slipping past 1%.

