Financial Sector Update for 06/07/2023: DB, CFG, MA, V

Financial stocks were mostly higher in afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.5%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 2.9% to $26,419, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 10 basis points to 3.795%.

In economic news, mortgage applications continued their downward trend for the fourth week running as interest rates weighed on purchasing power, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

Separately, the US trade deficit widened to $74.6 billion in April, above the revised $60.6 billion gap in March but still lagged expectations for a shortfall of $75.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Deutsche Bank (DB) is streamlining its mortgage lending business, a move that is expected to result in a reduction of several hundred jobs, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported. Deutsche Bank shares were down almost 1%.

US lawmakers are planning to reintroduce a bill that may offer merchants an option to process many Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) credit cards through different networks, The Wall Street Journal reported. Visa shares were down 1.7% and Mastercard was shedding 2.1%.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) rose 1.2% after the company said it will cease originating indirect auto loans, effective July 1, as part of a strategy to boost its balance sheet and emphasize relationship-based lending.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.