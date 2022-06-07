Financial Sector Update for 06/07/2022: WELL,PYPL,IREN

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) were both dropping 0.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.5% to $29,888, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 5.9 basis points to 2.979%.

In company news, Welltower (WELL) was rising 0.6% after the real estate investment trust late Monday raised the bottom end of its forecast for normalized Q2 funds from operations by $0.02 per share to a new range of $0.84 to $0.87 per share, aided by an 80-basis point increase in spot occupancy rates during the first two months of the current quarter. The Street is at $0.86 per share, according to a Capital IQ analyst survey.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) climbed 1.3% after the payments processor Tuesday said it can now transfer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin between customer wallets and securities exchanges. The services is expected to be available for eligible PayPal in coming weeks, the company said.

Iris Energy (IREN) declined 3.8% after Tuesday saying it generated around $4.9 million in revenue during May after producing 151 bitcoins last month, down 9.3% from its $5.4 million in mining revenue the prior month. The average amount each bitcoin generated also fell during May, falling to $32,264 compared with April's average of $39,740 when the miner produced 137 bitcoins.

