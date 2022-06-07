Financial Sector Update for 06/07/2022: BRDG, GOCO, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.83% while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was more than 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was up more than 2%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG) shares were climbing past 2% after the company said it closed a previously announced offering of $150 million in senior notes.

GoHealth (GOCO) appointed Vijay Kotte as chief executive officer and Jason Schulz as chief financial officer, both effective June 6. GoHealth shares were down more than 1% recently.

Citigroup (C) is looking to increase its workforce in Asia by hiring around 3,000 people for its Asia institutional business in the next few years, Reuters reported, citing an interview with Asia-Pacific CEO Peter Babej. Citigroup shares were down nearly 1%.

