Financial Sector Update for 06/07/2021: UIHC, MIC, KKR, GS, V, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) climbing by 0.36%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.58% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.54%.

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) was up more than 6% higher after it filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of various securities totaling up to $100 million.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) and KKR (KKR) signed a definitive agreement for Macquarie Infrastructure to sell its Atlantic Aviation business to KKR for $4.475 billion in cash, along with assumed debt and reorganization obligations. KKR was over 1% higher recently.

Goldman Sachs (GS) signed a pact with Visa (V) to implement Visa B2B Connect and Visa Direct Payouts services to augment its cross-border business-to-business and business-to-consumer payments program for high and low-value payments. Visa was climbing past 1% while Goldman Sachs was slightly advancing in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.