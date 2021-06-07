Financial Sector Update for 06/07/2021: MICT,MGI,KKR,MIC,QTS,BX

Financial stocks were broadly lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.1% heading into Monday's close.

In company news, MICT (MICT) climbed 6.2% after Monday saying it would invest $60 million to run its Magpie Securities online stock trading platform in Hong Kong, consisting of $30 million in equity capital and $30 million that will be transferred as an inter-company subordinated loan following approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

QTS Realty Trust (QTS) climbed 21% to a best-ever $78.65 a share after the real estate investment trust agreed to a $5.36 billion buyout offer from several funds affiliated with The Blackstone Group (BX), which will assume roughly $4.6 billion in QTS Realty debt in addition to paying $78 in cash for each of the target company's shares.

To the downside, Moneygram International (MGI) slid 8.7% after the money transfer company Monday undisclosed plans for an at-the-market equity offering of up to $100 million of its common shares.

KKR (KKR) dropped 2.5% after the private-equity firm announced plans to buy aviation services company Atlantic Aviation for about $4.48 billion in cash from Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), which plans to distribute the sales proceeds to investors at $37.35 per share after reorganizing as a limited liability company. Macquarie shares were ending 11% higher this afternoon.

