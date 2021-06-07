Financial Sector Update for 06/07/2021: MGI,KKR,MIC,QTS,BX

Financial stocks have turned mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.0%.

In company news, Moneygram International (MGI) slid 8.1% after the money transfer company Monday undisclosed plans for an at-the-market equity offering of up to $100 million of its common shares.

KKR (KKR) dropped 1.8% after the private-equity firm announced plans to buy aviation services company Atlantic Aviation for about $4.48 billion in cash from Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), which plans to distribute the sales proceeds to investors at $37.35 per share after reorganizing as a limited liability company. Macquarie shares were nearly 11% higher this afternoon.

QTS Realty Trust (QTS) climbed 22% to a best-ever $78.65 a share after the real estate investment trust agreed to $5.36 billion buyout offer from several funds affiliated with The Blackstone Group (BX), which will assume roughly $4.6 billion in QTS Realty debt in addition to paying $78 in cash for each of the target company's shares.

