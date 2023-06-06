Financial Sector Update for 06/06/2023: MARA, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently down 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.02% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.19%.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was slipping past 2% after saying it agreed to sell 15,000 of its series A convertible preferred shares in a private placement for total gross proceeds of about $14.3 million.

Cboe Global Markets' (CBOE) Cboe Clear Digital unit has received approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to provide clearing services for digital asset futures on a margined basis, the regulator said. Cboe Global Markets was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.