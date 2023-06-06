Financial Sector Update for 06/06/2023: COIN, TIO, ITUB

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 1.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 2.7% to $26,454, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 0.3% to 3.704%.

In company news, Coinbase's (COIN) slumped past 12% as the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued the cryptocurrency exchange for allegedly operating an unregistered crypto asset trading platform.

Tingo Group (TIO) has "fabricated financials," and Chief Executive Dozy Mmobuosi's claim to have developed the first mobile payment app in Nigeria appears to be untrue, short-seller Hindenburg Research said in a report. Tingo shares plunged past 56%.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) confirmed it is in talks to sell its Argentine business to Banco Macro (BMA). Itau rose 1.7%, and Banco Macro was up past 14%.

