Financial Sector Update for 06/06/2023: BK, COIN, TIO, ITUB, BMA

Financial stocks were advancing late Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both up around 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 4.4% to $26,891, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady at 3.699%.

In company news, Bank of New York Mellon's (BK) Pershing X unit has launched its Wove wealth management platform, which is designed to combine wealth advisers' technology tools into one framework. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 2.1%.

Coinbase's (COIN) slumped past 12% as the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued the cryptocurrency exchange for allegedly operating an unregistered crypto asset trading platform.

Tingo Group (TIO) has "fabricated financials," and Chief Executive Dozy Mmobuosi's claim to have developed the first mobile payment app in Nigeria appears to be untrue, short-seller Hindenburg Research said. Tingo shares plunged past 47%.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) confirmed it is in talks to sell its Argentine business to Banco Macro (BMA). Itau rose 0.8%, and Banco Macro was up past 13%.

