Financial Sector Update for 06/06/2022: QTWO,FUTU,GEG,AMH

Financial stocks were finishing moderately higher late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 4.3% to $31,273, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.1 basis points to 3.038%.

In company news, Q2 Holdings (QTWO) fell hard on Monday, sinking more than 16%, after disclosing plans to combine Payrailz's digital payments with its digital banking platform and provide US banks and credit unions with peer-to-peer payment services through Q2's partner accelerator program.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) slid 0.3%, swinging between small gains and losses, after the real estate investment trust signed a land banking facility agreement with Varde Partners providing $500 million to buy and develop new properties. The companies already have closed their first six land deals funded by the new loan facility, representing more than $150 million in acquisition and development costs.

To the upside, Great Elm Group (GEG) climbed 0.4% after the investment manager Monday began a $30 million private placement of unsecured notes due 2027, with net proceeds from the deal expected to be used to invest in its recently acquired Monomoy Properties REIT and other general corporate purposes.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) added over 18% after the online brokerage and wealth management company reported better-than-expected Q1 results, earning 571.8 million Kong Hong dollars ($73.0 million) on 1.64 billion Hong Kong dollars ($209.5 million). Analysts, on average, had been looking for a profit of 553.9 million dollars on 1.59 billion dollars in revenue during the three months ended March 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.