Financial Sector Update for 06/06/2022: FUTU, USB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) reported Q1 earnings of HK$3.85 ($0.49) per American depositary share, down from HK$8.02 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected HK$3.32. Futu Holdings was up more than 7% recently.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) rose by more than 1% after saying it will fully redeem its outstanding 2.95% series U medium-term subordinated notes due July 15 on June 15.

