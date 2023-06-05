Financial Sector Update for 06/05/2023: UBS, CS, ALL, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently unchanged. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) added 0.02% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 0.14%.

UBS (UBS) was slightly advancing after saying it expects to complete its acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS) as early as June 12.

Allstate (ALL) has stopped providing new insurance policies for homes, condominiums, or commercial property in California, multiple media outlets reported, citing a statement from the company. Allstate was recently down more than 2%.

Goldman Sachs Group's (GS) Goldman Sachs Asset Management has agreed to buy the 72.11% stake in Froy that is held by NTS AS, for 76.50 Norwegian Kroner per share, or about $6.90 per share, according to a release by SalMar ASA. Goldman Sachs Group was marginally lower recently.

