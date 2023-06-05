Financial Sector Update for 06/05/2023: KKR, CIR, PMTS

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both down about 0.4%

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 5.3% to $25,745, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising two basis points to 3.706%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US services index slipped to 50.3 in May from 51.9 in April, compared with expectations for a decline to 51.8 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, new orders for US factory goods rose by 0.4% in April, below expectations for a 1.1% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.6% increase in March.

In company news, KKR & Co. (KKR) agreed to buy CIRCOR International (CIR) in a $1.6 billion deal and take the flow control product and service provider private. CIRCOR shares jumped almost 51% while KKR was up 1.1%.

CPI Card Group (PMTS) said that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Scheirman has informed the company's board of his intention to retire. The company's shares dropped past 9%.

US regulators are planning tighter capital requirements for large banks that could result in a 20% raise on average, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the plans.

