Financial Sector Update for 06/05/2023: ALL, KKR, CIR, PMTS

Financial stocks were declining late Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.5% lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.4% lower.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 6% to $25,488, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.693%.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's US services index slipped to 50.3 in May from 51.9 in April, compared with expectations for a decline to 51.8 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, new orders for US factory goods rose by 0.4% in April, below expectations for a 1.1% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.6% increase in March.

In company news, Allstate (ALL) has stopped providing new insurance policies for homes, condominiums, or commercial property in California, multiple media outlets reported, citing a statement from the company. The company's shares were shedding 0.4%.

KKR & Co. (KKR) agreed to buy CIRCOR International (CIR) in a $1.6 billion deal and take the flow control product and service provider private. CIRCOR shares jumped 51% while KKR was up 0.7%.

CPI Card Group (PMTS) said that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Scheirman has informed the company's board of his intention to retire. The company's shares dropped almost 11%.

