Financial Sector Update for 06/05/2020: XIN,C,RGA

Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 4.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 3.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 4.7%.

In company news, Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) fell 13% on Friday after the property developer reported a Q1 net loss of $0.73 per American depositary share, reversing a $0.33 per ADS profit during the year-ago period, while total revenue plunged 73.1% year over year to $125.8 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Citigroup (C) climbed over 7%. Multiple media reports said that the banking giant is creating a strategic advisory group within its investment bank operations that will leverage data science to offer insights to clients.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) rose 5.5% after late Thursday pricing a $600 milllion offering of 3.15% senior notes due 2030 at 99.472% of par. Net proceeds will be used to redeem all $400 million of the company's 5% senior notes due June 2021, with any remaining funds going to general corporate purposes.

