Financial Sector Update for 06/05/2020: MFIN,C,RGA,XIN

Financial stocks were hanging on to large gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was climbing 3.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 4.0%.

In company news, Medallion Financial (MFIN) jumped almost 25% after the specialty lender said its Freshstart Venture Capital unit has struck a deal with its creditor to extend the maturity of its $34 million note by an extra three months to September. Freshstart and the US Small Business Administration agreed to unspecified revisions to the loan terms while they continue to negotiate and finalize additional changes, according to a new regulatory filing late Thursday.

Citigroup (C) climbed over 5% after several media reports said that the banking giant is creating a strategic advisory group within its investment bank operations that will leverage data science to offer insights to clients.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) rose 3.4% after late Thursday pricing a $600 million offering of 3.15% senior notes due 2030 at 99.472% of par. Net proceeds will be used to redeem all $400 million of the company's 5% senior notes due June 2021, with any remaining funds going to general corporate purposes.

Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) fell 12% on Friday after the property developer reported a Q1 net loss of $0.73 per American depositary share, reversing a $0.33 per ADS profit during the year-ago period, while total revenue plunged 73.1% year over year to $125.8 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

