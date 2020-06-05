Financial Sector Update for 06/05/2020: C, NDAQ, BKU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly gaining before markets open on Friday. The Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added more than 5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose nearly 12%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) retreated almost 12%.

Citigroup (C) added nearly 7% premarket. Multiple media reports said on Thursday that the banking giant is creating a strategic advisory group within its investment bank that will leverage data science to offer insights to clients.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) also rose more than 1%. On Thursday, the company said its investment arm, Nasdaq Ventures, has taken a minority stake in the UK-based financial crime investigation automation company Caspian for an undisclosed amount.

In other sector news, BankUnited (BKU) has priced its public offering of $300 million of 5.125% subordinated notes due 2030 for net proceeds of about $295 million. Shares of the company were flat before markets open on Friday.

