Financial Sector Update for 06/04/2021: NCTY,SCT.V,ENV,TCF,CLNY

Financial stocks have turned narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF each dropping 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

In company news, The9 (NCTY) rose 35% after announcing its $6.3 million purchase of a controlling stake in cryptocurrency mining company Montcrypto, which plans to build a carbon-neutral, 20-megawatt facility near Calgary, Alberta. The9 also said it has closed on its investment in Manitoba-based blockchain infrastructure services firm Skychain Technologies (SCT.V).

Envestnet (ENV) climbed more than 11% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the investment manager will replace TCF Financial (TCF) in the S&P MidCap 400 index, effective with the start of regular-session trading on Wednesday, June 9.

Colony Capital (CLNY) was 5.9% higher after B Riley resumed coverage of the real estate investment trust with a buy stock rating and an $11 price target, believing it is well-positioned to outperform its peers.

