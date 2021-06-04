Banking
NCTY

Financial Sector Update for 06/04/2021: NCTY,SCT.V,ENV,TCF,CLNY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks have turned narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF each dropping 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

In company news, The9 (NCTY) rose 35% after announcing its $6.3 million purchase of a controlling stake in cryptocurrency mining company Montcrypto, which plans to build a carbon-neutral, 20-megawatt facility near Calgary, Alberta. The9 also said it has closed on its investment in Manitoba-based blockchain infrastructure services firm Skychain Technologies (SCT.V).

Envestnet (ENV) climbed more than 11% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the investment manager will replace TCF Financial (TCF) in the S&P MidCap 400 index, effective with the start of regular-session trading on Wednesday, June 9.

Colony Capital (CLNY) was 5.9% higher after B Riley resumed coverage of the real estate investment trust with a buy stock rating and an $11 price target, believing it is well-positioned to outperform its peers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCTY ENV TCF CLNY

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Can digital and traditional banking co-exist?

    Can digital and traditional banking co-exist? Forbes Advisor Consumer Banking Expert Mitch Strohm joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    2 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular