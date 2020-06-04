Financial Sector Update for 06/04/2020: LX, BK, RM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were lower in Thursday's pre-bell trading, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) down 0.20%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.21% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was advancing by more than 7% as it reported Q1 adjusted net loss of CNY3.28 ($0.46) per ADS, compared with earnings of CNY2.56 per ADS recorded in the prior-year quarter. No analyst estimate was available for comparison.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was marginally lower after saying it has partnered with the Monetary Authority in Singapore to build a foreign exchange (FX) pricing and trading engine.

Regional Management (RM) was unchanged after saying it has "more than adequate liquidity" to support business operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.