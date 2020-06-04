Financial Sector Update for 06/04/2020: AMTD,SCHW,WTFC,LX

Financial stocks were broadly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, TD Ameritrade (AMTD) climbed 5.3% after Charles Schwab (SCHW) Thursday said the US Department of Justice is closing its investigation into the companies' proposed merger. The online brokers said they expect to close the $26 billion transaction during the second half of 2020, while the integration process should take between 18 to 36 months to complete. Charles Schwab shares were 3% higher this afternoon.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC) rose 2.7% after Raymond James Thursday raised its price target for the regional bank chain by $8 to $58 a share and reiterated its strong buy rating.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) fell 7.3% after the Chinese consumer lender reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of RMBCNY3.28 per American depository share, reversing an RMB2.56 per ADS adjusted profit during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.