Financial Sector Update for 06/03/2022: MKTX, GPN, JXN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by 0.51% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 2%.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) reported its monthly trading volume of $34.80 billion for May, up from $24.02 billion a year ago. MarketAxess Holdings shares were 5% lower recently.

Global Payments (GPN) said it named Josh Whipple chief financial officer, effective July 1, replacing Paul Todd, who will retire at the end of June. Global Payments shares were marginally higher recently.

Jackson Financial (JXN) was inactive after it priced a $750 million senior notes offering spread across two tranches.

