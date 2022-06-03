Financial Sector Update for 06/03/2022: COIN,BTOG,FGBI,STNE

Financial stocks continued to lose ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) falling 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.0% in late trade.

Bitcoin was declining 2% to $29,529, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.4 basis points to 2.957%.

In company news, Coinbase Global (COIN) slid 9% after the chief people officer at the cryptocurrency trading platform company said it was indefinitely extending its current hiring freeze and likely withdraw several accepted job offers "for as long as this macro environment requires." Exceptions include security and compliance jobs or those supporting other mission-critical work, LJ Brock wrote on a company blog post.

Bit Origin (BTOG) was sinking nearly 44%, staying within close range of its record low of $0.48 a share, which followed the cryptocurrency company pricing a $5 million public offering of slightly more than 9.8 million ordinary shares at $0.51 each, or 40.7% under Thursday's closing price.

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) fell nearly 1% following a Janney downgrade of the bank holding company to neutral from buy, although any losses were likely limited by Janney Friday also boosting its price target for the company's stock by $1.50 to $31.50 a share.

To the upside, StoneCo (STNE) rose almost 13% after the Brazilian fintech company reported a nearly 139% increase in revenue over year-ago levels, rising to 2.07 billion Brazilian real and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting 1.91 billion reals in revenue for the three months ended March 31. It also sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of 2.15 billion to 2.20 billion reals compared with the Street view looking for 2.135 billion reals in Q2 revenue.

