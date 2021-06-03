Financial Sector Update for 06/03/2021: ESXB, UBSI, MKTX, FFWM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.21%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.32% lower, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up almost 1%.

Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) was surging past 29% after the company and United Bankshares (UBSI) announced a definitive merger agreement to create a combined entity with around $29 billion in assets.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) was down more than 1% after it reported a monthly trading volume of $478.7 billion in May, down from $511.4 billion in the prior month.

First Foundation (FFWM) was unchanged after saying it is acquiring TGR Financial in an all-stock deal valued at about $295 million, or $15.23 per TGR share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.