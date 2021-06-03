Financial Sector Update for 06/03/2021: DLO,CACC,ESXB,UBSI,PAGS

Financial stocks turned narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping less than 0.1% although the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF still was climbing 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

In company news, DLocal (DLO) rose as much as 60% on Thursday, touching a first-day high of $33.50 a share after overnight pricing a $92.6 million initial public offering of more than 4.4 million class A common shares at $21 apiece, higher than the expected range of $16 to $18 a share. Several DLocal executives and institutional investors also sold 25 million of their shares through the IPO.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) rose 3.7% after the Brazilian financial technology company reported a 30.2% rise in total Q1 revenue and income compared with year-ago levels to 2.07 billion reis, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting 1.93 billion.

Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) was 30% higher, touching a best-ever $12.05 a share after agreeing to a $303 million buyout offer from United Bankshares (UBSI). Under terms of the deal, investors will receive 0.3173 of a United share for each of their Community shares, valuing the target company at about $13.05 a share based on United's closing price on Wednesday.

To the downside, Credit Acceptance (CACC) slid 16.8% after the car loan company reported a 44.3% year-over-year drop in consumer loan assignment unit volume during May as well as a 33.1% decline in unit volume last month compared with May 2019 levels.

