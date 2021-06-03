Financial Sector Update for 06/03/2021: CACC,ESXB,UBSI,PAGS

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

In company news, Credit Acceptance (CACC) slid over 14% on after the car loan company reported a 44.3% year-over-year drop in consumer loan assignment unit volume during May as well as a 33.1% decline in unit volume last month compared with May 2019 levels.

Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) was 30.1% higher, touching a best-ever $12.05 a share after agreeing to a $303 million buyout offer from United Bankshares (UBSI). Under terms of the deal, investors will receive 0.3173 of a United share for each of their Community shares, valuing the target company at about $13.05 a share based on United's closing price on Wednesday.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) rose 5.9% after the Brazilian financial technology company reported a 30.2% rise in total Q1 revenue and income compared with year-ago levels to 2.07 billion reis, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting 1.93 billion.

