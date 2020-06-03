Financial Sector Update for 06/03/2020: QD, SECO, RGA, HLNE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher premarket Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) up more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 5% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down nearly 5%.

Qudian (QD) was advancing by more than 15% after it agreed to buy up to about 10.2 million newly issued class A ordinary shares of online upscale products and services platform Secoo Holding (SECO) for $9.80 per share, or up to $100 million in aggregate. Secoo was surging past 86% after the announcement.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) was nearly 11% lower after it priced its public offering of about 6.2 million common shares at $81 a share.

Hamilton Lane (HLNE) was down almost 7% after pricing its public offering of about 3 million class A common shares for gross proceeds of about $212 million.

