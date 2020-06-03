Financial Sector Update for 06/03/2020: PEAK,AUB,SIVB,RGA,AIBAP

Financial stocks continue to outpace the broader markets shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 3.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 3.3%.

In company news, Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) was 5.9% higher after the real estate investment trust said it currently has about $2.8 billion in liquidity available, consisting of $300 million in cash and another $2.50 billion through a revolving credit facility. The company also said its debt-to-adjusted earnings ratio had climbed to a range in the low- to mid-5 times earnings from 4.8-to-1 at the end of March.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) climbed 4.5% after late Tuesday pricing of a $150 million offering of 6 million depositary shares representing a 1/400th ownership interest in one of its 6.875% Series A perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares. Trading of the depository shares is expected to begin within 30 days, subject to regulatory approvals, under the AIBAP ticker symbol.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) was 5.1% higher after the bank holding company priced a $500 million offering of its 3.125% senior notes due 2030 at 99.923% of par. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) dropped 7.6% after late Tuesday pricing a $500 million public offering of more than 6.17 million of its common shares at $81 each, representing a 14.1% discount to its last closing price. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.