Financial Sector Update for 06/03/2020: MR

Energy stocks were easing from their earlier session highs after crude oil futures turned negative this afternoon. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.8%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 40 cents to $36.41 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 42 cents to $39.15 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.83 per 1 million BTU. In company news, Montage Resources (MR) climbed 1% after the natural gas company Tuesday raised its 2020 production outlook to a new range of 565 million to 585 million cubic feet equivalent per day, including between 535 million to 555 million cubic feet per day during its current Q2 ending June 30.

